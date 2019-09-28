Cooler temperatures and gusty winds

Yesterday's high temperature was 90°. Today, we will be cooler than that and will cool down even more heading into Sunday. Temperatures will be over 10° below seasonal average of 96° heading into the weekend for Southern California. The reason we are seeing cooler temperatures is from a trough of low pressure positioned to the North. This trough is bringing in cooler temperatures with its onshore flow pattern. Across the West temperatures are going to be cooler through the weekend, but across the East, they are looking at a warming trend with above normal temperatures.

We are also talking about that onshore flow pattern for the weekend. Though, it is bringing relief with temperatures, it is also bringing gusty winds. Winds for our region will be from the W/SW 20-30 mph with gusts reaching 50+ mph. This will cause concern if you have any travel plans with blowing sand and dust reducing visibility. High profile vehicles should also take precaution driving through wind prone regions. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Sunday.

Gusty winds are expected to really pick up heading into the afternoon hours today.

The coastal region along with areas West of the mountains have some chance for light drizzle as onshore flow deepens the marine layer. The desert is expected to remain dry, but cool.

