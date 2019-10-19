Cooler Friday; Similar Saturday

A high temperature of 90° was recorded in Palm Springs this afternoon. Cooler than what was felt yesterday and just two degrees above the seasonal average (88°).

A mild Saturday for the Coachella Valley with low humidity, light wind, and similar temperatures as to what was felt today. Wind direction will gradually shift to have a more northerly flow through Saturday, becoming northeasterly by Sunday.

Santa Ana winds will develop late Saturday but look to peak early Monday morning, with the strongest gusts forecast for the High Desert. The San Gorgonio Pass will experience gusts over 40 MPH.

Seasonal temperatures will linger through the weekend but will warm back into the mid 90s by the middle of next week with no end of sunshine in sight!

