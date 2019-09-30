Cooler for now with a slow warming trend

Yesterday's high temperature was only 84°! Our seasonal average is now 95°. Today, temperatures will still be below average, but we will warm up by just a couple degrees. Low pressure is still centered over the Pacific Northwest and it is continuing to filter in cooler temperatures through the western states. In the Coachella Valley, we are talking about temperatures close to 10° cooler than average, keeping conditions mild for us. In Montana, 40+ degrees cooler than their normal September temperatures! Low pressure slowly begins to lift out Tuesday.

Enjoy today's sunny skies, dry air, and mild temperatures. Winds will remain light through most of the day but will become gusty for some areas for the late afternoon and evening.

As low pressure lifts, temperatures become warmer on Wednesday. An offshore flow pattern returns warming up temperatures but also keeping things dry and sunny. The warmer days in the upper 90's look to be for the weekend. Tuesday will still see temperatures in the 80's before the 90's return for Wednesday.

