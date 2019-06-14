Windy but Cooler for the Weekend

Highs dropped from 116 Wednesday to 108 yesterday, and we should see even lower numbers today.

Gusty winds have shut down Indian Canyon, and may have contributed to an overturned big rig. Those winds remain gusty through the afternoon, and breezy for tomorrow.

The weekend looks terrific, with highs only slightly above normal as we move through Father's Day.

