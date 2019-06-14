First Alert Forecast

Windy but Cooler for the Weekend

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 06:24 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 09:26 AM PDT

Highs dropped from 116 Wednesday to 108 yesterday, and we should see even lower numbers today.

Gusty winds have shut down Indian Canyon, and may have contributed to an overturned big rig. Those winds remain gusty through the afternoon, and breezy for tomorrow.

The weekend looks terrific, with highs only slightly above normal as we move through Father's Day.

First Alert Forecast

