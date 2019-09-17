Cooling Down a Bit!
Double Digit highs for a Change
Some cooler air is dropping down into SoCal, and we'll see a gradual, modest cooling trend into Friday.
Today and tomorrow we're expecting highs in the upper 90s.
But as the week progresses, temps drop into the mid-90s for comfortable change, before warming back into the low 100s by the weekend.
