First Alert Forecast

Cooling Down a Bit!

Double Digit highs for a Change

By:

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 05:34 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 01:13 PM PDT

Some cooler air is dropping down into SoCal, and we'll see a gradual, modest cooling trend into Friday.


Today and tomorrow we're expecting highs in the upper 90s.

But as the week progresses, temps drop into the mid-90s for comfortable change, before warming back into the low 100s by the weekend.

 

First Alert Forecast

