Cloudy Monday then a warm up
Monday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a light shower in the mountains and high desert. Southern California will begin to warm considerably on Tuesday with the deserts reach over the 100 degree mark. Peak heat will be Wednesday anywhere from 103 to 106.
