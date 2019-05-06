Cloudy and cooler for Monday
Day time high temperatures for Monday across the valley will range from the low 80s in the west valley to the mid 80s for the east valley.
Gusty west winds will be present all day but especially strong Monday evening. Clouds and moisture will work through the coast but the desert will stay dry.
