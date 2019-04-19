Changes For The Weekend

With a ridge of high pressure in place over the west coast, above normal temperatures are affecting all of the Golden State. For those of us in the Coachella Valley, afternoon highs climbed into the upper 90s yet again. An average high for today's date would be 85°.

The rest of this evening will be filled with clear skies and comfortably warm temperatures that will cool into the mid 80s by 8:00 and 9:00 PM. Winds will become very breezy along I-10 with gusts up to 30 MPH.

Wind speeds will continue to strengthen into Saturday morning with the strongest gusts holding off until the afternoon and evening.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 2PM on Saturday and is scheduled to expire Sunday morning. Prepare your property to be ready for gusts over 40 MPH. (Ex. Close down patio umbrellas.)

Even after the advisory expires, Sunday will continue to be a windy day. Watch out for Easter eggs rolling across the yard! If you're headed to Coachella for Weekend #2, a bandana will prove worthy as a functional accessory to keep your face shielded from blowing dust and sand.

