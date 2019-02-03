Chances for rain decrease, but more mountain snow on the way

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - As the second of three Pacific storms continues to move on farther east of California, we prepare for the last round, which looks to have the greatest impact on the mountains.

Rainfall totals from the last 24 hours:

Whitewater - 1.73"

Desert Hot Springs - 1.22"

Palm Springs - 0.86"

Palm Desert - 0.47"

La Quinta - 0.20"

Much of the state is still seeing light showers this morning, and the radar is picking up snow near Big Bear and San Gorgonio Mountain. Super Bowl Sunday looks to be mellow and cool with some clouds.

As the next storm arrives Monday, the mountains are expected to continue to accumulate snow.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for San Bernardino County Mountains, and a Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Riverside County Mountains. Both are in effect until 4 am Wednesday. Snow levels are expected to eventually drop to 3,000 feet. That means cities like Idyllwild are expected to see snow, possibly between 4-6". Other spots at higher elevations could accumulate feet of snow by the end of the next storm.

Winds continue to stay gusty, especially in wind prone spots. Travel up and down from the mountains could be challenging or even dangerous, with slick roadways and lower visibility.

Peak wind gusts at 6 AM

Following this, much direr conditions as we head toward the weekend but below normal temperatures in the lower 60's.