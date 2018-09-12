Bring On The Wind

A steady cooling, even if the swing in temperatures isn't drastic, is in this week's forecast.

For this Tuesday afternoon, Palm Springs recorded a high temperature of 107° -- just 5° above the norm.

The consistency in these September-like conditions are thanks to our weather pattern setup. This setup, with a trough to our north, is also responsible for the windy evenings we'll continue to experience through Thursday. Expect gusts on average 25-30 MPH along the interstate.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP!