First Alert Forecast

Bring On The Wind

By:

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 05:32 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 05:32 PM PDT

A steady cooling, even if the swing in temperatures isn't drastic, is in this week's forecast. 
For this Tuesday afternoon, Palm Springs recorded a high temperature of 107° -- just 5° above the norm.

The consistency in these September-like conditions are thanks to our weather pattern setup. This setup, with a trough to our north, is also responsible for the windy evenings we'll continue to experience through Thursday. Expect gusts on average 25-30 MPH along the interstate.

