Breaking Heat Records

We are feeling the heat! Both Palm Springs and Thermal broke record high temperatures for today's date, surpassing the previous record of 102° for each city.

This heat isn't going anywhere. A ridge of high pressure is in place over the west coast and the triple digits will be with the majority of the Coachella Valley into the weekend.

The hottest weekend this festival season with highs from 100°-104° forecast for the polo grounds. Cowboy hats, bandanas, and large bottles of water will be the appropriate attire for the days ahead.

Breezy northwest winds will be with us each day throughout the valley. Sustained winds around 15 MPH with gusts around 25 MPH.

