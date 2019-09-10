Highs Remain Below Average
Weekend Warm-Up Expected
A trough of low pressure up north is spinning in some cooler air across California, and we're the beneficiaries.
With an enhanced marine layer, we're expecting highs to remain below average through Thursday before warming up this weekend.
A comfortable set of days on the way. High will reach closer to 109 by Saturday.
