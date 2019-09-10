First Alert Forecast

Highs Remain Below Average

Weekend Warm-Up Expected

By:

Posted: Sep 09, 2019 04:17 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 09:08 AM PDT

KESQ Weather Sept 10

A trough of low pressure up north is spinning in some cooler air across California, and we're the beneficiaries.

With an enhanced marine layer, we're expecting highs to remain below average through Thursday before warming up this weekend.

A comfortable set of days on the way. High will reach closer to 109 by Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP!


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries