Another round of rising temperatures

Today was warmer than yesterday and that warming trend will only continue through the middle of the week due to a ridge of high pressure expanding towards the desert southwest.

As it continues building west, our mercury will increase and humidity will drop. Dew point temperatures will drop into the 20s by Wednesday.

In anticipation of the possible record-breaking temperatures, an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the Coachella Valley and High Desert. Temperatures will soar into the one-teens across the area, far above the seasonal average of 106°.

While still hot, afternoon highs will begin a downward trend on Thursday that will carry on into the weekend with plenty of sunshine sticking around.

The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring tropical activity, Invest 95E, in the eastern Pacific that is forecast to strengthen in the coming days. While still far to the south of our desert, this system's track could provide more clouds and a chance for showers early next week. Stay tuned!

