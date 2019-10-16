First Alert Forecast

Above Normal Temperatures For Wednesday

By:

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 10:35 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:35 PM PDT

A high of 95° and a whole lot of sunshine! A beautiful but warm day with above average high temperatures across the desert.

Wednesday will be similar with afternoon highs but partly cloudy skies will join the picture as we move through the day. Blue skies return Thursday as onshore flow strengthens and gusty conditions move into the desert.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP!


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries