Above normal temperatures continue through Friday

High pressure pushes over the region, keeping conditions dry and temperatures warm. Temperatures continue to climb 10-15° above normal for this time of year through Friday.

Clear skies continue until the weekend. A few more clouds and plenty of wind expected for Saturday. Gusty conditions will continue through Sunday morning. A trough of low pressure is to blame. At least it will also lower temperatures to the mid 80's.

Next week, another ridge of high pressure looks to heat things up. Triple digits are not out of the question.