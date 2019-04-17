Above normal temperatures continue through Friday
High pressure pushes over the region, keeping conditions dry and temperatures warm. Temperatures continue to climb 10-15° above normal for this time of year through Friday.
Clear skies continue until the weekend. A few more clouds and plenty of wind expected for Saturday. Gusty conditions will continue through Sunday morning. A trough of low pressure is to blame. At least it will also lower temperatures to the mid 80's.
Next week, another ridge of high pressure looks to heat things up. Triple digits are not out of the question.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15