Above average temperatures through next week

Temperatures warmed to the mid to upper 80's for the Coachella Valley this afternoon. Temperatures will continue to stay above seasonal normal through the week. The normal for this time of year is 84°.

Daylight Savings time ends tonight! This means we are turning our clocks back one hour come 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Enjoy that extra hour of sleep.

Overnight low temperatures will be mild. It will be cool in the 50's but not as cold as the previous evenings the Coachella Valley has been experiencing.

If you are heading out to the Palm Springs pride parade on Sunday, November 3rd, expect a cool start to the morning with a warm above average afternoon. Skies will be clear with the air remaining dry and winds remaining light.

The next couple of days will continue to see a warming trend. We are watching the upper 80's sticking around for most of the region with cool and clear evenings.

