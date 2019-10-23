Above average temperatures continue

97° this afternoon and 99° in Thermal -- 10° above the seasonal average for each respective city.

We're staying warm due to a ridge of high pressure that is building over California and will continue to be in the picture through the week.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for critical fire weather conditions expected for the latter half of the week. Santa Ana winds will move in Thursday morning bringing gusts over 40 MPH, and reducing relative humidity to the single digits. These conditions will allow any fire to spread rapidly.

Wednesday will be another warm day in the desert with afternoon highs in the upper 90s. A gradual cool down takes place through the remainder of the week as the offshore winds usher in milder temperatures.

