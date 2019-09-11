A warming trend moves in Thursday

Temperatures have been comfortable and below average for the last few days. Yesterday we saw a high temperature of 96°! Today was another mild day. Thursday, things begin to change. A big warming trend moves in for the region as high pressure builds. Temperatures will warm up Thursday through Saturday with some locations seeing a spike up to 10° above seasonal average. Dew points will remain low with a weak offshore flow pattern.

Though the heat is moving in, another cool down will be back by next week as low pressure begins to settle back. For now, we must endure the triple digits above seasonal average through the beginning portion of our weekend. The warmest days will be Friday and Saturday. Temperatures and heat risk approach advisory levels but do not exceed them.

Overnight lows tonight remain comfortable and mild across the Coachella Valley providing some relief waking up tomorrow morning before we heat up in the afternoon.

