A Warm & Sunny Weekend

With a high temperature of 107° for Palm Springs this Friday, we're only feeling heat five degrees above the seasonal norm. Hard to complain when we're enjoying such dry conditions for the final week of summer when most of June, July, and August we couldn't stop talking about monsoonal moisture!

This weekend is looking to be a wonderful one with conditions consistent to what we've been experiencing throughout this past week. Enjoy time outside this Saturday and Sunday but our UV Index will be at a 9 so still take the necessary precautions to protect your skin.

