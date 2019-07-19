A Typical July Day

The heat is on for much of the country as a strong ridge of high pressure continues to build across the southern states. Yes, we're feeling the triple digit heat here in the Coachella Valley but these temperatures are actually quite typical for this time of year. The average high for today's date in Palm Springs is 109° and that's the exact temperature the airport peaked at this afternoon.

Dew point temperatures remain on the mild side with monsoonal moisture being pushed away from our desert. Enjoy the break in humidity now because next week we'll be experiencing muggy conditions and monitoring the chance for thunderstorms.

Plenty of sunshine to carry us into the weekend! Sunday afternoon will become mostly sunny as moisture from the southeast begins to get diverted back towards the desert southwest.

