Cooler and (Eventually) Drier
Fall-like Conditions Prevail
The first hints of fall as temperatures drop for the next few days thanks to a trough to our North bringing in cooler westerly winds.
Highs today will barely reach the triple digit mark:
And overnight lows dip into the upper sixties and lower seventies:
The next few days will see highs only in the upper nineties!
