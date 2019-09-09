First Alert Forecast

Cooler and (Eventually) Drier

Fall-like Conditions Prevail

By:

Posted: Sep 08, 2019 05:02 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 01:10 PM PDT

The first hints of fall as temperatures drop for the next few days thanks to a trough to our North bringing in cooler westerly winds.

Highs today will barely reach the triple digit mark:

And overnight lows dip into the upper sixties and lower seventies:

The next few days will see highs only in the upper nineties!

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP!


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries