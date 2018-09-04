A Touch Of Humidity For Labor Day

Happy Labor Day! Palm Springs kept the afternoon nice and mild with an afternoon high only reaching 100°. Thermal recorded a high of 101°.

Only negative about Monday's weather was the humidity with dew point temperatures in the 50s and 60s. This is thanks to the placement of a trough of low pressure sending moisture from the east towards Southern California.

Drier and hotter conditions will join the Coachella Valley for the latter half of this week.

