First Alert Forecast

A Touch Of Humidity For Labor Day

By:

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 05:14 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 05:14 PM PDT

Happy Labor Day! Palm Springs kept the afternoon nice and mild with an afternoon high only reaching 100°. Thermal recorded a high of 101°.

Only negative about Monday's weather was the humidity with dew point temperatures in the 50s and 60s. This is thanks to the placement of a trough of low pressure sending moisture from the east towards Southern California.

Drier and hotter conditions will join the Coachella Valley for the latter half of this week.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP!

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries