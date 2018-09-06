A Taste Of Summer Returns

A very seasonal day here in the desert with morning lows in the mid 70s and a high temperature of 104° in Palm Springs.

A ridge of high pressure will be extending eastward through Saturday bringing us even warmer temperatures but allowing us to maintain sunny and dry conditions as well. Just a quick reminder that summer isn't done with us yet.

Saturday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the one-teens, roughly 10° above the seasonal norm. While still warm on Sunday, it's a step in the right direction with temperatures continuing to cool through the next week.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP!