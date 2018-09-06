First Alert Forecast

A Taste Of Summer Returns

By:

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 05:33 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 05:33 PM PDT

A very seasonal day here in the desert with morning lows in the mid 70s and a high temperature of 104° in Palm Springs.

A ridge of high pressure will be extending eastward through Saturday bringing us even warmer temperatures but allowing us to maintain sunny and dry conditions as well. Just a quick reminder that summer isn't done with us yet.

Saturday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the one-teens, roughly 10° above the seasonal norm. While still warm on Sunday, it's a step in the right direction with temperatures continuing to cool through the next week.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP!

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries