A Story Of Consistency

Maintaining WARM and DRY conditions through the rest of the work week thanks to our weather pattern setup. A trough to our northwest and a ridge to the south is locked in place and keeping us consistent.

Only negative to our desert weather is the wind that some valley communities will have to deal with this evening with gusts exceeding 30 MPH for some.

Wind gust speeds at 6:30PM

More of the same if forecast for the rest of the work week and even into the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine!

