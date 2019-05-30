A Seasonal Day In The Desert

High temperatures climbed into the upper 90s for the second day in a row. The mercury will slowly cool into the mid 80s by 9PM with clear skies overhead.

Comfortable conditions are in play for Southern California with low humidity values and seasonal temperatures for spring in the desert.

Temperatures will take a slight dip into the mid 90s for Palm Springs this weekend but sunny skies will prevail. A breezy northwest wind 10-15 MPH will join each evening.

