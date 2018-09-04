A Hot Coachella Valley Weekend

It was a mild Labor Day Monday as Palm Springs mid-day temperatures stayed very close to 100-degrees but much hotter weather is in the forecast this weekend.

You can once again expect mild weather today and again Wednesday with a touch of humidity and afternoon temperatures close to average for late-Summer in the Coachella Valley.

An upper-level ridge of high pressure will position itself over the Southwest Thursday into the weekend boosting Valley high temps close to 110-degrees each day under clear skies.