Chances for showers, thunderstorms continue

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - A series of showers and thunderstorms rolled through the high desert early Saturday morning.

A line of showers and t-storms rolled across the High Deserts between 3-4 AM Saturday. #cawx pic.twitter.com/FeWOT5qkLq — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) May 11, 2019

Chances for showers continue into Saturday, with the possibility of thunderstorm development during the afternoon and early evening. Areas like the high desert and local mountains may see more sustained rainfall and higher chances for thunderstorms.

Rain Totals (last 24 hours):

Yucca Valley - 0.53"

Sky Valley - 0.29"

Joshua Tree - 0.21"

Indio - 0.07"

Thousand Palms - 0.03"

Most of the precipitation is expected to stay south of the Coachella Valley today and move east, reducing chances for widespread rainfall. Scattered showers are more likely, and accumulation appears limited.

Low pressure will quickly be replaced by high pressure this week, with temperatures climbing just shy of the triple digits. Another trough of low pressure is expected for the end of the work week. Winds are expected to pick up Thursday night.

