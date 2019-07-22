Academy of Musical Performance surprised with $10,000 Spotlight Grant

PALM DESERT, Calif. - News Channel 3 and the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation have been teaming up to surprise valley nonprofits with $10,000 grants.

On Monday, the Academy of Musical Performance (AMP) was awarded a surprise Spotlight grant that will likely be used to help provide further tuition assistance to students looking to participate in contemporary music education programming.

"Grants like this are a huge help for us to be able to provide free education to students who maybe don't have the access to education like this in their schools or in the community," said Executive Director Will Sturgeon.

AMP has been providing curriculum for valley students between the ages of 11 and 18 since 2015. Students receive training on their instruments and performance skills, while practicing with each other in a small rock band format.

"It gets to the core of group dynamics, musicality, and being on stage and learning how to put yourself out there, and learning how to run your own business," said Sturgeon.

Sturgeon said the organization serves around 200 young musicians each year through after-school and summer programming.

The 2019 Summer Showcase will highlight the work of students participating in AMP Camp over the last three weeks. The event will be held on Saturday, July 27, at 2 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here: https://ampcv.org/tickets