Student-Athlete of the Week: Belen Cardenas

“I’d describe myself as very humble, dedicated,” said Belen Cardenas.

The Indio girls volleyball team is coming off an unforgettable season --- with senior captain Belen Cardenas playing a crucial role in the team’s success.

“Belen likes to lead by example. She’s always there working hard, she’s not always the loudest but she goes out there she runs down every ball. She sets the tone of practice. She pushes herself in everything she does, she makes sure she's communicating with the girls and staying positive and motivating them,” said Head Coach Meagan Chafey.

She’s not just a leader on the court, but in the classroom as well.

“She’s just a great athlete, she works hard, she battles in everything she does. She’s very passionate, whether it’s at school, whether it’s in other sports. On the court she's passionate, she works hard, she has a 4.0 GPA so everything she does she puts 100%,” Chafey said.

She’s only 4-foot-11, but Cardenas found her role as the team’s libero and began to excel with a little help from her soccer background.

“With my footwork, I’m really quick on my feet, so that helps in volleyball for me to move faster toward the ball,” she said.

Cardenas lit up when talking about the friendships she’s made through volleyball and especially the honor of being chosen as a captain. So what exactly does that title mean to her?

“To give them the same respect that I expect to be given and to push them to do well and strive for more,” Cardenas said.

Besides just being a great athlete and student, her attitude is what really shines.

“She's awesome, she's fun-loving, she's great to be around. She likes to joke around and she’s just always positive about any situation that we're in. She's always seeing the bright side of things,” Chafey said.

With Cardenas’ leadership, the Lady Rajahs brought home their first league title in 36 years - leaving a legacy in her final season.