Palm Desert mens' golf goes undefeated in back to back seasons
PALM DESERT, Calif. - Palm Desert high school golf wrapped up their second consecutive undefeated season and league title Wednesday against Rancho Mirage. The Aztecs beat the Rattlers 175 to 220.
