Palm Desert mens' golf goes undefeated in back to back seasons

By:

Posted: Apr 24, 2019 11:19 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 24, 2019 11:19 PM PDT

Palm Desert golf goes undefeated

PALM DESERT, Calif. - Palm Desert high school golf wrapped up their second consecutive undefeated season and league title Wednesday against Rancho Mirage.  The Aztecs beat the Rattlers 175 to 220.


