CV to La Sierra

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Two standouts on the 2017 Coachella Valley High School soccer team have been very impressive in the start of their college career at La Sierra.

Goalkeeper Melanie Ramirez has not given up a goal in the first two games while Adrienna Moreno has scored two goals.

Both were part of the Arabs squad that went all the way to the CIF semi final last February.