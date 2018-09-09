Shadow Hills girls cross country setting the mark in the classroom

INDIO, Calif. - The girl's cross country program at Shadow Hills has been on the rise over the last few years establishing themselves as one of the better in the Coachella Valley.

The most impressive stat of them all is what they have been doing in the classroom that extends to the 2018 team.

4.1, 4.2, 4.2, 4.4, 4.5, 4.7, 4.8, 4.9 & 3.8 is the list of GPAs currently on the varsity roster for Coach DeTamble's squad going into the school year.