Saturday Showcase: College of the Desert Volleyball

2018 COD Volleyball

The College of the Desert volleyball team is one of the best in their program's history and have a chance this season to accomplish feats not yet achieved.

The Roadrunners are off to a 7-1 start under co-head coaches Rothe and Marion Champion (7th season) and are led by a local sophomore trio in Nicole Svoboda (La Quinta HS), Baylie Dashner (La Quinta HS), & Ashtyn Lyneis (Palm Springs HS).

The team will travel to Antelope Valley on Wednesday, September 19th before returning home for a 10am and 2pm home match vs Allan Hancock & Imperial Valley.

Full Schedule: https://www.codathletics.com/sports/wvball/2018-19/schedule