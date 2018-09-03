Local Sports Headlines

James Green III suits up for his first Hawaii football game

By:

Posted: Sep 02, 2018 07:57 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 01:45 AM PDT

JGIII first Hawaii suit up

HONOLULU, Calif. - 2017 Cathedral City graduate James Green III suited up in the Hawai'i Warrior uniform for the first time.

The Warriors played Navy Saturday night in their home opener and Green got to experience running onto the field for the first time.

The former Lion did not see the field but his team went out and beat Navy 59-41 from Aloha Stadium. 

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries