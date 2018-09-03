James Green III suits up for his first Hawaii football game
HONOLULU, Calif. - 2017 Cathedral City graduate James Green III suited up in the Hawai'i Warrior uniform for the first time.
The Warriors played Navy Saturday night in their home opener and Green got to experience running onto the field for the first time.
The former Lion did not see the field but his team went out and beat Navy 59-41 from Aloha Stadium.
