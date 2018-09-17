Local Sports Headlines

Former Palm Springs volleyball star continues to shine on #1 BYU

By:

Posted: Sep 16, 2018 05:25 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2018 05:28 PM PDT

Mary Lake ESPN

PROVO, UT. - Palm Springs grad Mary Lake is considered by many to be the best volleyball talent to ever play in the Coachella Valley and she continues to make a name for herself nationwide with #1 ranked BYU.

The Cougars took on instate rival Utah last week and Lake made a play that reached ESPN.

In 2014 Mary Lake was named the CIF Player of the Year to go along with many other accolades for the Palm Springs volleyball team but was forced to miss her entire senior season with a knee injury

 Lake was named an All-American honorable mention to go along with her conference "Defender of the Year" title & first team honors in 2017.

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries