Former Palm Springs volleyball star continues to shine on #1 BYU

Mary Lake ESPN

PROVO, UT. - Palm Springs grad Mary Lake is considered by many to be the best volleyball talent to ever play in the Coachella Valley and she continues to make a name for herself nationwide with #1 ranked BYU.

The Cougars took on instate rival Utah last week and Lake made a play that reached ESPN.

In 2014 Mary Lake was named the CIF Player of the Year to go along with many other accolades for the Palm Springs volleyball team but was forced to miss her entire senior season with a knee injury

Lake was named an All-American honorable mention to go along with her conference "Defender of the Year" title & first team honors in 2017.