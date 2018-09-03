DJ Alexander picked up by Super Bowl champion Eagles

DJ Alexander to Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, PA. - Palm Desert graduate DJ Alexander is now a Philadelphia Eagle after what has been a wild few days for our valley's only current NFL talent.

This week Alexander was cut by the Seattle Seahawks after a training camp hampered by injury but the NFL dream continues into its 4th season.

Alexander was a fifth round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2015 NFL Draft. He appeared in all 16 games both in 2015 and 2016 with the Chiefs earning a Pro Bowl spot in the 2016.

He played in 12 games in 2017 with the Seahawks, mostly on special teams. In three career seasons, Alexander has 39 tackles and one forced fumble.