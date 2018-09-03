Local Sports Headlines

Cub Swanson & wife Kenda welcome twin boys Saint & King Cub Swanson

Saint and King

Cub Swanson and his wife Kenda welcomed twin boys to the world this morning at 12:32am named Saint Cub Swanson & King Cub Swanson.

The boys are 5.5 pounds and full healthy. 

The Swanson family has a Youtube show that goes inside their life which you can find here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0QFcqP8qTU&feature=youtu.be

