Cub Swanson & wife Kenda welcome twin boys Saint & King Cub Swanson
Cub Swanson and his wife Kenda welcomed twin boys to the world this morning at 12:32am named Saint Cub Swanson & King Cub Swanson.
The boys are 5.5 pounds and full healthy.
The Swanson family has a Youtube show that goes inside their life which you can find here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0QFcqP8qTU&feature=youtu.be
