College of the Desert drops barn burner in Pasadena season opener
PASADENA, Calif. - College of the Desert fell in a barn burner of a season opener against Pasadena City College 42-38. (Picture credit
@PCCAthletics)
The Roadrunners led most of the first half and had a 10-point lead going into the 4th quarter before two late touchdowns from Pasadena sent COD home with a loss in week one.
Noah Shoeman threw 5-touchdown passes and 537 yards passing as he led the offense to 600 yards of production.
Jaurice Thomas had himself a day receiving with 10-receptions for 272 yards and 2-TD's.
