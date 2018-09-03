College of the Desert drops barn burner in Pasadena season opener

Shootout in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. - College of the Desert fell in a barn burner of a season opener against Pasadena City College 42-38. (Picture credit @ PCCAthletics)

The Roadrunners led most of the first half and had a 10-point lead going into the 4th quarter before two late touchdowns from Pasadena sent COD home with a loss in week one.

Noah Shoeman threw 5-touchdown passes and 537 yards passing as he led the offense to 600 yards of production.

Jaurice Thomas had himself a day receiving with 10-receptions for 272 yards and 2-TD's.