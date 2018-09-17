Local Sports Headlines

Charlie Reiter with stellar USC debut firing a 66 final round

Charlie Reiter had a high school career that will be remembered for a long time here in the valley as he led Palm Desert to runner-up at the State Championship while also getting to play on the PGA Tour as a 17-year-old when he teed off at the Career Builder Challenge.

Now this weekend he made his collegiate debut with the USC Trojans at the Illini Invitational in Olympia Fields, Illinois firing a 66 final round to help his team finish 2nd while Reiter came in 6th individually. 

His head coach Chris Zambri had this to say,

Charlie Reiter had a very promising debut on what will be one of the toughest courses we play, he played some incredible golf.

