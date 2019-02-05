Local winter sports CIF-SS playoff schedule

CIF-SS WINTER SPORTS SCHEDULE

TUESDAY 2/5

GIRLS' WATER POLO - 5:00 p.m. start unless changed

D4: Vista Murrieta at La Quinta (DEL champions, top seeded team in division)

D4: Xavier Prep at Great Oak

D5: Palm Desert at Citrus Valley

D6: Palm Springs at Canyon Springs

BOYS' SOCCER

D4: Cathedral City at Pasadena

WEDNESDAY 2/6

GIRLS' SOCCER - 3:00 or 5:00 p.m. start time

D4: AB Miller at Palm Desert - 5 p.m.

D4: La Quinta at Bloomington

D5: Rialto at Cathedral City

D5: Coachella Valley at Anaheim

D7: Desert Mirage at Wild Card Winner

D7: Desert Hot Springs at Buckley

THURSDAY 2/7

BOYS' SOCCER - 3:00 or 5:00 p.m. start time

D3: La Quinta at Desert Mirage (matchup of two local teams)

D5: Palm Springs at Desert Hot Springs (matchup of two local teams)

D5: Coachella Valley at Garey

D6: Wild Card Winner at Rancho Mirage (DEL champions)

GIRLS' BASKETBALL - 7:00 p.m. start time unless changed

3A: El Toro at La Quinta

3AA: Chaparral at 29 Palms

4A: Xavier Prep at Wild Card Winner

4AA: Rancho Mirage at La Serna

4AA: Coachella Valley at Maranatha

4AA: Compton at Palm Desert

3A: Heritage at Palm Springs (DEL champions) - 6 p.m.

FRIDAY 2/8

BOYS' BASKETBALL - 7:00 p.m. start time unless changed

3A: Redlands at Palm Desert

3A: Rancho Mirage at Covina

3AA: 29 Palms at Beckman

4A: Desert Hot Springs at Calvary Baptist

4AA: Hemet at Shadow Hills

4AA: Dana Hills at Indio

SATURDAY 2/9

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

3AA: Wild Card Winner at Cathedral City (DVL champions) 7 p.m.

