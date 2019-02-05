Local winter sports CIF-SS playoff schedule
CIF-SS WINTER SPORTS SCHEDULE
TUESDAY 2/5
GIRLS' WATER POLO - 5:00 p.m. start unless changed
D4: Vista Murrieta at La Quinta (DEL champions, top seeded team in division)
D4: Xavier Prep at Great Oak
D5: Palm Desert at Citrus Valley
D6: Palm Springs at Canyon Springs
BOYS' SOCCER
D4: Cathedral City at Pasadena
WEDNESDAY 2/6
GIRLS' SOCCER - 3:00 or 5:00 p.m. start time
D4: AB Miller at Palm Desert - 5 p.m.
D4: La Quinta at Bloomington
D5: Rialto at Cathedral City
D5: Coachella Valley at Anaheim
D7: Desert Mirage at Wild Card Winner
D7: Desert Hot Springs at Buckley
THURSDAY 2/7
BOYS' SOCCER - 3:00 or 5:00 p.m. start time
D3: La Quinta at Desert Mirage (matchup of two local teams)
D5: Palm Springs at Desert Hot Springs (matchup of two local teams)
D5: Coachella Valley at Garey
D6: Wild Card Winner at Rancho Mirage (DEL champions)
GIRLS' BASKETBALL - 7:00 p.m. start time unless changed
3A: El Toro at La Quinta
3AA: Chaparral at 29 Palms
4A: Xavier Prep at Wild Card Winner
4AA: Rancho Mirage at La Serna
4AA: Coachella Valley at Maranatha
4AA: Compton at Palm Desert
3A: Heritage at Palm Springs (DEL champions) - 6 p.m.
FRIDAY 2/8
BOYS' BASKETBALL - 7:00 p.m. start time unless changed
3A: Redlands at Palm Desert
3A: Rancho Mirage at Covina
3AA: 29 Palms at Beckman
4A: Desert Hot Springs at Calvary Baptist
4AA: Hemet at Shadow Hills
4AA: Dana Hills at Indio
SATURDAY 2/9
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
3AA: Wild Card Winner at Cathedral City (DVL champions) 7 p.m.
