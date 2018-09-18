Shadow Hills' trick play for TD wins high school football play of the week

Shadow Hills high school is 5-0 to start the 2018 season. The Knights are off to the best start in program history and they're having fun doing it.

In Friday's 55-16 win over Hemet the Knights dialed up the halfback pass from Kevin Johnson to Matthew Kelsey for the touchdown.

On the play, the senior wide receiver Kelsey said, "it was really funny because I was on the sideline and I heard coach say through the mic like 'should we run that double pass because we wanted to save that one' but we said yeah."

"I was going to block the corner and he bit on it so I took off and it was easy easy as could be for us and a great pass by Kev."

Johnson added, "it was pretty cool. It was something different since I haven't thrown it in a while so it was pretty cool that we got a touchdown."

The Knights are off this week but start league play the following week with a highly antipcated matchup against Palm Desert.