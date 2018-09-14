Thursday high school football, volleyball highlights and scores

Thursday football and volleyball

In football, Desert Mirage defeated Desert Hot Springs 52-20 behind a record-setting night by running back Manny Ridge who had 408 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Indio earned their first win of the year in a thriller over Cathedral City and La Quinta fell to 0-4 after a loss to Murrieta Mesa.

In volleyball, it was a clean sweep in the Desert Empire League. Palm Desert, Xavier Prep and Shadow Hills all 3-set winners in their respective matches.