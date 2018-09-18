Student Athlete of the Week - Will "the Thrill" Hanmer

He might not play sports anymore but Will Hanmer has a passion and a future profession. Not everyone can score the touchdown or rim rock a gymnasium.

"I was never the best athlete out there so I decided to something that kind of incorporated it and I found out I was really good at it. I love to do, it's pretty fun, that's the best part that I like to do it," Will Hanmer said.

His videos are fittingly called Will's Visuals and it does not take long to see that skill come to life on the screen. Not only giving others the chance to live back a special moment of their lives but becoming part of theirs.

"I think that's the coolest part about it that people actually care about you and be part of a team I guess. It's awesome when you come in the locker room and people ask what you got on top for today," Hanmer said.

His father is the head basketball coach at Rancho Mirage so that is where the passion began. A chance to not only be around the world of sports but spend quality time with his dad.

"My dad would practice a lot and then I started to realize that if I went to practice I would get to hang out with him some more. Then I kind of developed a love for basketball I guess," Hanmer said.

"Gets all his creative genes from his mom. Obviously being a teacher and basketball coach for 26 years in the desert I love going to games. We have had a lot of fun the last couple years," Rob Hanmer said.

So all over the southwest Will and his dad have had the chance to check out what each college has to offer and they are not sure yet who is going to land Will the thrill.

"Working on that part right now. I'm looking at Pepperdine, San Diego State, USD, anywhere by the beach I would say," Hanmer said.

Maybe some day join Lebron James in LA.

"Maybe even pros, Lakers would be by number one choice," Hanmer said.

You know Coach Hanmer is going to try and tag along.

"When I get a good job somewhere maybe at the Staples Center he is going to try and sneak in the back door and meet some people," Hanmer said.

Nominate a student-athlete of the week!

REQUIREMENTS:

3.0+ GPA Strong contributor to his/her team Person of good character

Email blake.arthur@kesq.com or cody.krupp@kesq.com to submit a request!