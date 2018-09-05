Student Athlete of the Week - the Wright Twins

Wright twins

It is a connection that only those with the same chromosomes can fully understand.

"She's my twin and we bond so much. We have such a close relationship we do everything together," Maricela Wright said.

"That's what sets us apart from other volleyball players because we have that connection with each other," Maribel Wright said.

Not only bonded by the DNA but their love of being on a volleyball court.

"It's weird to say but I can just throw a ball outside and set it to her and I just know she is there," Maricela said.

"I know that if I am not going to get it my sister is going to get it," Maribel said.

Not the same everything in every aspect.

"She has something to say about every situation while I am more to myself," Maribel said.

They have made the same impact. These twins have been doing their thing for Palm Springs since freshman year. Back in 2015 there old sister was the star of the team.

"Neatest thing, got to play all three Wright's and we went to the CIF playoffs and they got playoff experience when they were freshman. It was a fabulous year," Gary Wilhoite said.

My sister was ASB President, she was team captain, she did it all. She taught me how to be calm on the court and encourage my teammates," Maribel said.

As the saying goes the apple doesn't fall far from the team.

"For my career I want to be an international human rights attorney. So I know I want to go to law school but I'm not sure what school yet. Needs to be more change and people represented in all types of communities. I want to help people when I am older," Maricela said.

"I want to be a doctor I don't know what kind yet. I could get in nursing as well," Maribel said.

Trying to end these four years as a conference champion.

Nominate a student-athlete of the week!

REQUIREMENTS:

3.0+ GPA Strong contributor to his/her team Person of good character

Email blake.arthur@kesq.com or cody.krupp@kesq.com to submit a request!