Student Athlete of the Week - Stephanie Ramirez Lopez

Stephanie Ramirez Lopez

Not only is Stephanie Ramirez Lopez a very good cross country runner but she does it all for Cathedral City High School.

"Inter-rec, key club, dance club, black-co which you help out with the school spirit, union is more community service, skills USA where you show off your skills with photography with graphics and all that," Stephanie Ramirez Lopez said.

"I try not to discourage her from doing all the other stuff she does I just tell her to make sure she is managing her priorities right. She is a great young lady and has a great future,"

With everything she does, there is one passion that stands out most.

"Have my own studio for photography and still run in college," Ramirez said.

She has a plan to make it happen.

"I want to go to Academy of Arts in San Francisco. I was like wow this is so cool they have photography. I could learn a lot more and they involve cross country and track so I have been talking to the coaches," Ramirez said.

You can't do both at the same exact time.

"When I run I am like ooooo I want to take a picture but then I am like nope got to focus," Ramirez said.

She is doing what she loves. Inspiring others and keeping one foot in front of the other

"Wow I feel free running, I can run and feel free. It helps inspire people, a lot of people look up to me so I want to be a good model," Ramirez said.