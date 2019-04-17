Student Athlete of the Week - Ricardo Amavizca

Ricardo Amavizca

The Indio Rajahs baseball team is the 2019 DVL Champion. The Rajahs are powered by their senior captain, Ricardo Amavizca.



"I like getting good hits to the gaps," said Amavizca. "...getting doubles, triples, and if I'm lucky I get a home run."



Ricardo plays second base for the Rajahs. He started his career at Indio High school playing in the outfield as a freshman. The team had mixed results until this year, his senior year, when they won the DVL Championship.



"You know its been the goal since October," said Amavizca. "It's been our goal since the start we've been working all year every day.”

Ricardo is the lead off hitter for the Rajahs. A move his coach says is more about his hitting prowess than his speed.



"Our best most consistent hitter, he works hard everyday," said Indio Baseball Head Coach Mark Brenner. "He's really good at making in game adjustments and putting him in lead off is the strategy because we want him to get the most at bats in the game."



Now near the end of his senior year, Ricardo, who has a 4.0 GPA, wants to make his passion for baseball a part of his college career.



"Ive been getting a couple offers lately," said Amavizca. "That's my goal anywhere it takes me, baseball is my life, I want to go wherever it takes me, and if it takes me to a 4 year that's my goal."



"He's really gotten a lot of attention this year," said Coach Brenner "...right from the beginning in the fall, and the winter season just the way he's played, he's gotten himself in the weight room, he's physically gotten bigger and really impressed the coaches that have come out. So he has coaches that are ready to make him an offer."