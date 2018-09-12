Student Athlete of the Week- Nyah Chavez

SAOW Nyah Chavez

It was over 1,000 days ago that Nyah Chavez began her freshman year at Shadow Hills High School.

"As a freshman I was really quiet. I think I only said like two official words to my coach. I didn't really talk to nobody," Nyah Chavez said.

"First time meeting her she was very quiet, barely talked, wouldn't look me in the eyes," Richie DeTamble said.

A short, sweet, and shy 9th grader that would grow into the school's greatest female runner to ever go on the cross country course or the track.

"Our program was nothing before she got here. She set the standard. She has brought the other girls up to her level," DeTamble said.

"For me that feels like I have done something for this school that left a legacy," Chavez said.

As she began to hit her stride in running her coach and teammates began to see the real Nyah.

"From my freshman year I have grown not only from this team but as a person too," Chavez said.

"Stealing my keys, playing pranks, joke, and all of a sudden came into her own," DeTamble said.

Last spring we featured her incredible track season and she is just as good in cross country as a two time CIF qualifier.

"Every distance record we have she is on. 800 meter, 1600 meter, 3200 meter, she has the cross country record and she is part of the team record," DeTamble said.

Trying to take a final step in the final leg of her high school career which is too get to state.

"I think it's just me pushing myself down. I know I can do it but it is just me thinking that all these girls are better then me," Chavez said.

Just like she has done her high school career, she lives, learns, and adapts.

"I know there is always going to be people faster then me so I don't need to worry about that. I need to worry about me and to push myself with what is better for me," Chavez said.

After her time at Shadow Hills comes to an end she is hoping to run for Long Beach State while chasing an kinesiology degree.