Student Athlete of the Week - Michael Cabacungan

Michael Cabacungan. It's a name that's tough to pronounce and tough to compete against. It's a name you certainly remember after you play him.

"Definitely my serves. That's probably the biggest thing I have. I do a lot more with my serves than I do on my returns," said Cabacungan.

"It's just amazing to coach a player of his magnitude. He hits the ball hard and puts a lot of spin and is also able to mix it up," said coach Curtis Goehring.

Michael likes to mix it up off the court as well. Whether it's dancing or drawing, these hobbies make him feel good.



"It's a type of peace and way to move without doing much and a way to express feelings," said Cabacungan.

Michael's next move is college. Carrying a 4.0 GPA, he will head to Redlands next Fall.

"It's going to be fun. It's a smaller college, it's a D3 college but they have a good team and we play good teams and there's some good tennis out there," said Cabacungan.

"Great for us to see that we have somebody who is a champion from our school who can go on and we can talk to our players not just this year but in the future and what he's meant to our team and that those goals are achievable," said coach.

Even if just for a little while, Michael put Tribe tennis at the top. His historic 2-year run in league was special. Much like his name, it's something people around here will never forget.