Student Athlete of the Week - La Quinta's Christian Egson

La Quinta's Christian Egson

"I don't really necessarily try to be a leader, it's just something that comes naturally to me. I just try to be myself on the field and people follow behind me," said Christian Egson.

As a three-year starter at quarterback for La Quinta High School, senior Christian Egson has been the face of the program. A word his Head Coach used to describe him - cerebral. Both on the field and in the classroom.

"He has a high football I.Q., so it helps with him being leadership. Guys have any questions, they go to him which is kind of excellent. He's the field general on the field when he's running the quarterback position. You know, all around just a great student-athlete. What we want to have as a La Quinta Blackhawk," said head coach Patrick Rivenes.

"I love the school atmosphere and I love being a part of this school. It's a great school. I wouldn't want to go to any other," said Egson.

As for why he loves the game of football...

"Mostly because of the teamwork aspect. One good player can't win the game. It takes a good team and good communication and molding to win games," said Egson.

Egson is known for his quiet confidence - Coach Rivness says his presence is calming to everybody on the field.

"He calms me down sometimes, which is nice," said Rivenes.

And besides just those intangibles, this two sport athlete has no shortage of physical skills.

"It's nice to have a dual-threat type of quarterback, because he can make some things happen. He can improvise with his feet," said Rivenes.

Egson graduates in the Spring and while unsure about his football future, he says he'll definitely be pursuing a college education. One thing's for sure - his Blackhawk family has all the confidence in him.

Whatever he wants to be, he's going to be successful at it, there's no doubt in my mind. Just the way he carries himself, his charisma and everything, it's going to carry him a long way," said Rivenes.