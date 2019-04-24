Student Athlete of the Week - Jordan Sprinkle

Jordan Sprinkle

Some guys got it and some guys don't. Palm Desert star shortstop Jordan Sprinkle has it.

"He's very athletic. This year he's much stronger than he has been in the past and it really shows in everything he does and he's a great team leader. He's very well respected by his teammates," said Darol Salazar.

Sprinkle's earned that by being one of the top defensive players in the league while hitting .370 at the plate. But it's also in how he carries himself. It's a quiet swagger, a professional approach.

"My dad since day one has been training me like a big leaguer would. I'm not quite there yet but that's the ultimate goal and I'm going to keep working towards that," said Jordan Sprinkle.

And Sprinkle will do that. Not only in his final games at the prep level but also at the next level. Sprinkle is a legit D1 player who is committed to UC-Santa Barbara.

"Oh man, it's going to be incredible. Just to be able tio be given the opportunity to be there is amazing in itself - great academics, great athletics - so I'm blessed. I'm excited for that," said Sprinkle.

As he should be. He's earned it. But it's only the beginning for number one. I suspect he has a lot more success coming his way. That's what happens when you check every box - star athlete, strong student and an all-around great kid.